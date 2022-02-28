Salman Khan Sends Best Wishes To Bobby Deol As His Love Hostel Gets Appreciation From Audience

Bobby Deol’s performance in Love Hostel is being widely appreciated. In the movie, Deol was seen as the main antagonist named Dagar. However, not just fans and critics, but even Salman Khan is impressed with Bobby Deol’s performance in the movie.

On Monday, superstar Salman Khan took to his official Instagram account and heaped praise on Bobby Deol. Sending wishes to the Love Hostel actor, he wrote, “Hearing good things about your performance Bobby in #LoveHostel… Best wishes always, and I hope you keep doing better and better…"

Check out Salman Khan’s post here:

For the unversed, Love Hostel also starred Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. It is a romantic-crime film of a couple who are trying to fight for their love as a mercenary chases them. Bobby Deol emerged as the ‘superhero’ of the film and is being widely loved.

Earlier, Bobby Deol also shared his experience of working with Vikrant and Sanya and appreciated their enthusiasm. “Before we started the shooting for ‘Love Hostel’, in the hostel where we were staying, one evening Sanya and Vikrant came to meet me in my room. That was the first time we were meeting. Both of them were just going on and on about how they used to dance to those songs of ‘Soldier‘, ‘Humraaz’ … they liked my films like ‘Bichhoo’ (laughs). They are very sweet and at the same time professional with their work. I like such enthusiasm," he told IANS.

On the work front, Bobby Deol will be next seen in the third season of Aashram which is likely to be released in the middle of this year.

