Salman Khan Sends Wishes To His Close Friend Waluscha De Sousa For Escaype Live

On Thursday, Salman Khan took to his official Instagram account and dropped a post sending wishes to his close friend Waluscha De Sousa for her upcoming show Escaype Live. The megastar dropped a poster of the show which features Siddharth and Javed Jaffery too. “Big night tonite for you all.. best wishes for your new show. #EscaypeLive," the caption read.

Waluscha and Salman are close friends. After the coronavirus outbreak in 2020, when Salman Khan was stranded at his Panvel farmhouse along with his family, he was accompanied by Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandes and Waluscha D’Souza as well.

Advertisement

Recently, Waluscha also talked about the possibility of collaborating with Salman Khan on a project. She told Pinkvilla that she does not want to force things and that it will happen when destiny wants them to. “I think this is a collaboration. Then I think it would be left up to the audience and for people to want it. One cannot force anything, I don’t believe in that. The thing with me is, I take one step at a time, (and I am) just happy to get the work that is coming my way," she said.

Meanwhile, talking about Waluscha’s Escaype Live, it is a fictional story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary. The story features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal - to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by an app in the country called Escaype Live. The nine-episodic series emphasises on the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed.

Advertisement

Escaype Live is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s One Life Studios. It stars Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D’Souza, and Ritvik Sahore among others. It will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on May 20.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.