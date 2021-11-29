Salman Khan Set to Introduce Niece Alizeh Agnihotri in Bollywood With Romantic Film

Alizeh Agnihotri, the niece of superstar Salman Khan, is gearing for her big Bollywood debut. The 21-year-old is the daughter of Salman’s sister Alvira and her husband and filmmaker Atul Agnihotri. Alizeh trended big time on social media when snippets from her photoshoot for a jewelry brand went viral in September this year. Salman, who has been closely monitoring his niece’s progress, is set to launch her in a film next month.

“Her parents, Alvira and Atul Agnihotri, along with Salman, feel that she is now ready to take the plunge into acting," a trade source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying. The film that will mark Alizeh’s Bollywood debut will be produced by Salman Khan Productions and Reel Life Productions, Atul and Alvira’s production house. He is very fond of Alizeh and is also taking a personal interest in her debut.

Advertisement

Salman is also always updated about her training process. Alizeh has been taking dancing and drama lessons for over two years now. Currently, Salman and her parents are finalising the director and other cast members of the film. Touted to be a romantic film, the shooting will commence in 2022, while the release is likely sometime in 2023. Alizeh was previously reported to make her debut alongside Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer in a film directed by Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish. The latest report suggests that Alizeh will not be a part of the coming-of-age love story.

Alizeh has previously modelled for Sohail Khan’s wife Seema Khan’s clothing line. The newbie has been training in many dance forms. Late choreographer Saroj Khan played a significant role in grooming the young star kid.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Salman, currently hosting Bigg Boss 15, featured in the recently released action thriller Antim: The Final Truth. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial also stars Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actor has Tiger 3 lined up next.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.