Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan 1st Time Speak About Pathaan Reunion, Say 'For Us to Come Together...'

Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan is now an all-time historic blockbuster - the biggest grosser in the Hindi film history and audiences have loved how the YRF Spy Universe got two super-spies Salman Khan as Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan in the film! SRK and Salman speak up for the first time about how thrilled they were to be back on screen, how Aditya Chopra floored them with the concept for their reunion to happen and how brilliantly Siddharth Anand directed and presented them with unforgettable swag!

Salman Khan says, “For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I’m glad Pathaan is that film. When we did Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, Pathaan, which is part of YRF’s Spy Universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster. I’m aware that audiences love to see us together on screen and I’m happy that they have given us so much love in Pathaan. I was floored when Adi narrated the sequence to me and told me about his vision to bring us together on screen again."

He adds, “His (Adi’s) intention was to play to the gallery and give our fans and audiences what they wanted to see from us. Given how closely Adi has known Shah Rukh and me, he truly managed to capture how we are as personalities in the scenes. This is why people are loving us on screen. Also the way Sidharth executed the sequence and presented us was just brilliant. I’m happy for Shah Rukh and YRF for all the records that Pathaan is achieving. It is a huge win for Indian cinema that we are able to bring people back to the theatres after the pandemic."

Shah Rukh says, “Trust me when I say this, Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right film, the right script because we both knew that there would be incredible excitement to see us on screen but we would have to deliver that promise to audiences because they love us so much. If not, they would be mighty dejected and it wouldn’t work for the project. Matlab fans ka sawaal hai, choti script pe nahi chodh sakte types!!"

He adds, “So, when Adi told me about the idea to bring the two super spies from YRF’s Spy Universe, Tiger and Pathaan, together do some kick-ass action scenes, which I’m hoping many people have seen by now, I instantly jumped at it because this idea was delivering the promise of seeing Salman and I on the big screen. I’m delighted that people have loved seeing us together in Pathaan."

SRK further says, “I know it was a long wait for fans to see us like this on screen and I’m glad that we have delivered a film that they are thoroughly enjoying. Besides this it’s too much fun with Bhai on sets. I had missed being with him on screen so it all turned out as it should…and that Tiger scarf I am keeping as a momento!!"

Speaking about Pathaan’s success, Shah Rukh had earlier said during a media event last week, “The four years that I had… Covid had good and bad parts. I didn’t work. I was with my children. I saw them grow up. My last film had not worked and people had said my movies now won’t work. So, I thought of an alternate career: cooking Italian." He added, “In these four days, I’ve forgotten my last four years."

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana have achieved numerous milestones during the course of two weeks. The film forms an essential part of Yash Raj’s spy universe consisting of Salman Khan’s Tiger franchise and Hrithik Roshan’s War.

