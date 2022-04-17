Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Add Star Power To Baba Siddique Iftar Party; BTS Announce New Album

Hours after Shah Rukh Khan broke hearts by entering Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding party behind black curtains in his car, the actor left fans celebrating by making an appearance at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party on Sunday night. The actor made his way to the party wearing a smart Pathaani suit. SRK chopped off his long tresses, which he had maintained for months for Pathaan, and debuted his shorter hair look at the party. Shah Rukh posed for the paparazzi before he made his way to the party.

See pic here: Shah Rukh Khan Chops Off Pathaan Tresses, Steals Hearts In Black Outfit At Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party

The Iftar party was also attended by Salman Khan. He was among the first ones to arrive at the venue. The actor dressed in a black shirt and a pair of black jeans for the occasion and was joined by his family at the venue. Salman was followed by Sanjay Dutt. The KGF: Chapter 2 actor was seen wearing a printed shirt with a pair of brown pants. Shilpa decked up in a beautiful pink outfit. TV’s current hot couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra also made their way to the party together.

See pics here: Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Add Glamour To Baba Siddique’s Iftaar Party

On Sunday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram. The actress was replying to many questions from fans. One of which was about what are some of the tattoo ideas she would love to explore in the future. Samantha, seemingly referring to the three tattoos that she got honouring her love for Naga Chaitanya, said, “You know the one thing I’d tell my younger self is never ever get a tattoo. Never. Never ever. Ever, get a tattoo."

Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Who Has 3 Inks Linked to Naga Chaitanya, Advices ‘Never Ever Get a Tattoo’

BTS’ last Permission to Dance concert in Las Vegas was full of bittersweet moments. The seven members of the band kept mentioning all through the two-hour run that this was their last performance in the city, but they ensured that it was an unforgettable night for the BTS ARMY. The show was filled with endearing moments between Jungkook and V (fondly called Taekook), lots of ‘Yoongi Marry Me’ placards and J-Hope praising Jin for never making his absence felt despite his limited participation following a hand injury. The night also ended with BTS announcing their new album date.

Read more: BTS Ends PTD on Stage in Las Vegas with Lots of Cute Taekook Moments, Announces New Album Date

Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has been creating a storm at the box office. The Hindi version had emerged as the biggest opener in the post-Covid times and has maintained a steady grip at the box office. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film collected Rs. 42.90 crores on Saturday. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs. 143.64 crores.

Also read: KGF 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash Starrer’s Hindi Ver Mints Rs 42.90 Cr, Eyes Rs 150 Cr Despite Drop

