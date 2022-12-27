Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Hold Hands at Bhaijaan's Birthday Bash; Pathaan, Tiger Fans Go Crazy

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan rang in his 57th birthday with his family and close friends in Mumbai. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a grand party for the actor at her place in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were spotted arriving at the party.

Needless to say, fans were super-duper excited to see SRK and Salman’s reunion at the latter’s birthday bash. While Shah Rukh avoided to pose for the paparazzi upon his arrival, he later stepped out with Salman to greet the photographers stationed outside. Salman and Shah Rukh were twining in black.

A video of Shah Rukh arriving at the bash has emerged on social media, with fans going crazy. One user wrote, “Nowadays it’s look very great seeing them together." Another commented, “Happiest birthday ever… Allah bless you with lots of happiness and health." “Dono superstars ek saath honge," a third user said.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting for his return on the big screen with bated breath. The actor, who was last seen in 2018 in the film Zero, will be making his comeback with YRF’s Pathaan. It’s a double treat for his fans as SRK will be reuniting with Salman Khan in the film. First, the Dabangg actor will make a cameo appearance in SRK’s comeback film Pathaan, and then King Khan will appear in Salman’s Tiger 3.

When asked about his experience of working with Salman in Pathaan, SRK, during an Instagram live session, said, “With Salman, it’s not a work experience, it’s a love experience. We love working with each other, and especially the last two years have been fantastic. We are appearing in each other’s films. He did a song with me in Zero. I worked in Kabir Khan’s film with Salman, and now in Pathaan. So, it is great fun working with him."

