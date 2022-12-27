Home » News » Movies » Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Hold Hands at Bhaijaan's Birthday Bash; Pathaan, Tiger Fans Go Crazy

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Hold Hands at Bhaijaan's Birthday Bash; Pathaan, Tiger Fans Go Crazy

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are set to share the screen space in Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Advertisement

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 07:58 IST

Mumbai, India

Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Salman Khan's birthday bash hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma.
Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Salman Khan's birthday bash hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan rang in his 57th birthday with his family and close friends in Mumbai. Salman’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma hosted a grand party for the actor at her place in Mumbai. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were spotted arriving at the party.

Needless to say, fans were super-duper excited to see SRK and Salman’s reunion at the latter’s birthday bash. While Shah Rukh avoided to pose for the paparazzi upon his arrival, he later stepped out with Salman to greet the photographers stationed outside. Salman and Shah Rukh were twining in black.

A video of Shah Rukh arriving at the bash has emerged on social media, with fans going crazy. One user wrote, “Nowadays it’s look very great seeing them together." Another commented, “Happiest birthday ever… Allah bless you with lots of happiness and health." “Dono superstars ek saath honge," a third user said.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan arrives at Salman Khan’s birthday bash hosted by Arpita Khan Sharma.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting for his return on the big screen with bated breath. The actor, who was last seen in 2018 in the film Zero, will be making his comeback with YRF’s Pathaan. It’s a double treat for his fans as SRK will be reuniting with Salman Khan in the film. First, the Dabangg actor will make a cameo appearance in SRK’s comeback film Pathaan, and then King Khan will appear in Salman’s Tiger 3.

Advertisement

When asked about his experience of working with Salman in Pathaan, SRK, during an Instagram live session, said, “With Salman, it’s not a work experience, it’s a love experience. We love working with each other, and especially the last two years have been fantastic. We are appearing in each other’s films. He did a song with me in Zero. I worked in Kabir Khan’s film with Salman, and now in Pathaan. So, it is great fun working with him."

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Entertainment BureauEntertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- b...Read More

first published: December 27, 2022, 07:31 IST
last updated: December 27, 2022, 07:58 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday Soars Mercury Levels In Semi-sheer Black Bodysuit, Check Out The Diva's Jaw-dropping Gorgeous Pictures

+46PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna, Nysa Devgan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Malaika Arora Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About