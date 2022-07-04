Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan to Collaborate for an Actioner by Aditya Chopra? Read Details

It has long been rumoured that YRF is creating a spy universe. The banner has given audience films like War and the Tiger franchise starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. Now, a new spy is all set to enter- Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. And if reports are to be believed, then Tiger and Pathaan will soon be joining forces, and no we are not talking about just cameos.

It is a known fact that Salman Khan will have a cameo in Pathaan as Tiger, and SRK too would have a special appearance in Tiger 3. However, Pinkvilla claims that Aditya Chopra is planning to pan out a full-fledged film with the two. A source was quoted saying, “Aditya Chopra plans to take things to the next level by mounting a two hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan. It would be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan since the release of Karan Arjun (1995). Adi has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay and dialogues."

The report further stated that this biggie might go on floors by 2023 end or by the beginning of 2024. The source added, “Both SRK and Salman have kept their bulk dates vacant in the tentative period and the exact logistics will be locked once a combined narration takes place later this year. The director is also undecided, however, the entire creative control on the writing front is by the head of YRF - Aditya Chopra. He is keeping everything close to his chest at the moment."

It has also been said that Aditya Chopra had been toying with multiple ideas, and has locked the most interesting one. Well, all we can hope is this to turn out to be true. The only thing that can get better in this is if Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War too joins in, isn’t it?

