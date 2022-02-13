Salman Khan Sings Lag Ja Gale to Pay Emotional Tribute to Late Singer Lata Mangeshkar; Watch Video

On Sunday night, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his official Instagram handle to pay an emotional tribute to the late singer Lata Mangeshkar. The actor crooned one of her iconic songs- Lag Ja Gale. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji …." The video made the fans emotional and they took to the comment section to remember the legendary singer, and praise Salman for his singing skills.

Watch the video here:

The Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last on February 6 after succumbing to her illness. She was laid to rest at Shivaji Park with full state honours.

The ashes of Mangeshkar were immersed in Ramkund on Thursday, February 11. As per reports, her family conducted the last rituals on the bank of Godavari in Nashik and immersed her ashes in the river. Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew Adinath Mangeshkar and sister Usha Mangeshkar were also present for the rituals.

The Bharat Ratna awardee captivated her fans for decades with her incredible singing ability. To honour the veteran singer, the Maharashtra government has even proposed to build a singing academy in Mumbai University’s Kalina campus.

Moreover, even Madhya Pradesh’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has announced that the government will construct an academy, singing school, and a museum in Indore which is the birthplace of Lata Mangeshkar.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema’s greatest playback singers, Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in various Indian languages. In her over a seven-decade career, she has been the voice behind various memorable tracks such as “Ajeeb dastan hai ye", “Pyar kiya to darna kya", “Neela asman so gaya", and “Tere liye", among others.

