Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha's Photoshopped Wedding Pic Goes Viral; Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar's Prithviraj Gets New Release Date

A viral picture of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha dressed as groom and bride went crazily viral on social media. In the photo, Salman is looking dashing in a beige blazer over a white shirt. While Sonakshi looks stunning in a red saree and bridal chura.

Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj, which was previously set to release on June 10, got a new release date and will be out on June 3 instead. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood and marks the Bollywood debut of the former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. The actor took to his social media handle to announce the news and shared a poster from the film. He wrote, “Elated to announce that Samrat #Prithviraj Chauhan’s grand saga is arriving sooner on the big screen on 3rd June in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. @manushi_chhillar @duttsanjay @sonu_sood #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @yrf #YRF50 #Prithviraj3rdJune."

Actor and comedian Upasana Singh, who used to play Bua on Comedy Nights with Kapil a few years ago, has said that there is no animosity between her and Kapil Sharma. Kapil and Upasana worked together in Comedy Nights With Kapil.

On Wednesday, March 2, it was reported that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has found that Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan was not a part of a larger drugs conspiracy. However, the Director-General of NCB Sanjay Singh denied those reports that an NCB probe had indicated that there was no evidence against the star kid to prove that he was linked to an international drug syndicate.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, on Wednesday, surprised his fans by announcing the release date of his most-anticipated film Pathaan. Co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film will see SRK’s comeback on the big screen after his 2018 film Zero and will release on January 25, 2023. A couple of hours after the announcement, the actor took to his official Twitter handle to thank his fans for the love they showered on him and held an AskSRK session. His Tweet read, “So much love for the announcement. Thank u @yrf #SidAnand #Adi @TheJohnAbraham @deepikapadukone for making me look good. And to thank u all lets do #AskSRK for 10 mins."

