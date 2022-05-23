Salman Khan Starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Will Be Directed by Farhad Samji, Film to Get New Title

Salman Khan starrer action-comedy hasn’t had any official announcement yet, but the gossip tableaus are rife with speculations. Ever since its development, the film has been in news for one reason or another. People have especially been excited for its ensemble cast.

Out of all the gossips around the film, a few were true and a few were baseless. The latest one in the string of rumours is that Farhad Samji, the film’s director and the makers were not on the same page. This particular rumour has been making rounds for some time now, with media houses citing creative differences as the reason, and claiming that Salman Khan will ghost-direct the film. However, a leaked image from the film’s set puts to rest all such rumours. Samji can be seen present on the film’s set, Directing, overlooking and supervising the process. The shoot for the film is reportedly started recently.

A source from the industry denied any rumours of Farhad Samji’s exclusion as the film’s director. The source said, “The production house has not made any official announcement yet. Whatever has been written and chattered about is nothing but idle gossip and holds no truth or value to it. The production house plans to announce the project and its cast very soon. Recently there were rumors that Farhad Samji is not directing the film, which is absolutely a false. Farhad has been visiting the set from day one of it being built. He is spending more and more time on the set only because the shoot is about to start."

Earlier, the film made headlines when Aayush Sharma walked out of his brother-in-law’s project. It was being alleged that Aayush Sharma, who was to play one of Salman Khan’s brother in the film, wanted to play the other brother, which was being given to Zaheer Iqbal. He walked out after a heated exchange, and later Zaheer was also removed from the project. The film will reportedly star Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal. New cast members are being finalised.New cast members are being finalised. Reports suggest that the new cast would have Jassie Gill and Siddharth Nigam

Starring Salman Khan in lead the film will have lot of popular names in the supporting cast, the untitled film is perhaps the most anticipated film today. Reportedly the film is being produced by Salman Khan Films.

