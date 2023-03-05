Salman Khan fans have been super excited to witness him in the Tiger avatar, especially after seeing a glimpse of him in Shah Rukh Khan starrer mega-blockbuster Pathaan. Fans have been waiting with bated breaths for updates on the film, which is adding to the buzz around the Katrina Kaif starrer on social media. On Sunday, a picture of the Maine Pyaar Kiya actor with one of his fans on the sets of Tiger 3 is surfacing online, and needless to say, it has left fans in awe of their favourite star.

Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani took to Instagram to put out a picture of Salman Khan with a fan at an exotic location, from the sets of the spy-thriller. Salman donned a blue shirt and a hat, as he poses next to a smiling female fan. The picture has left Salman fans super excited for third film of Tiger franchise. Take a look at the pic here:

Advertisement

Soon after the pic was shared, Salman fans took to the comments section to shower love on the actor. One of the fans wrote, “Bhaijaan ❤️," another added,"Love you Bhaijaan." A third fan wrote, “Awww🔥."

Salman indicated in Pathaan that he was going on a deadly mission and that he might need SRK’s help and we can now confirm that SRK will shoot for 7 days for a massive action sequence in Tiger 3 that is sure to leave people on the edge of their seats. “Expect full swagger from SRK and Salman in Tiger 3. They are going to go all out to give audiences a sequence that they will fondly cherish for their lives. YRF Spy Universe is only going to take the theatrical experience of every film up by a few notches. While each film will have different emotions given how the personalities and story arcs of the three super spies have been designed differently, one can rest assured that when the super-spies cross over to each other’s films, there will be fireworks every single time. Here are the biggest megastars of Indian cinema doing action like never seen before in their unique styles - it is going to be epic," says a source.

Advertisement

Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as Tiger’s nemesis, is set to release this Diwali.

Read all the Latest Movies News here