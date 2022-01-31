Salman Khan Tells Shehnaaz Gill He's In Touch With Sidharth Shukla's Mom: 'You Move On Now'

Salman Khan advised Shehnaaz Gill to “move on" after her rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla’s death. The Bigg Boss Boss 15 host welcomed Shehnaaz Gill at the grand finale of the reality show on Sunday night, where she paid an emotional tribute to late Sidharth Shukla.

Salman also got teary-eyed after meeting Shehnaaz and gave her a tight hug. Salman revealed that he’s been keeping in touch with Sidharth’s mother and often talks to her on phone. He then told Shehnaaz to move on in life. “The last few months have been very difficult for Shehnaaz. But I am looking at her work and I am happy that she is moving forward in life. I have a strong feeling that after this she will only achieve even greater heights."

Salman also performed with Shehnaaz on ‘Tuada Kutta Tommy Sada Kutta Kutta’. Following this, the two broke down in tears as they remembered Sidharth on stage. Shehnaaz was inconsolable as Salman comforted her by hugging her. “Just move on in life now," Salman told Shehnaaz. “You have your whole life ahead. So, move on. I know this has been a very difficult time for you. It has been very difficult for everyone, but especially for you and Siddharth’s mother. I talk to Siddharth’s mother. I often call her. You have responsibility on your shoulder and now it is very important for you that you focus on that. So just work now and enjoy life," Salman added.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on September 2 reportedly after suffering a heart attack. Sidharth’s death left Shehnaaz broken and she chose to stay away from the media glare for more than a month. On the grand finale, the actresss-singer performed on her track “Tu Yaheen Hai", which she had released for Sidharth.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were reported to be dating after they left the reality show. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was recently seen in Yashraj Mukhate’s video Boring Day where he created a track from Shehnaaz’s lines from inside the Bigg Boss house. He had previously created a track using Shehnaaz’s dialogue “Sada Kutta Tommy".

