Salman Khan Threat Letter Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Denies Connection, Says Delhi Police

Salman Khan threat letter case latest: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has denied any involvement in the threat letter sent to Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, Delhi Police said. Bishnoi’s name had emerged after it was reported that in 2018, Salman was under the radar of the gangster. One of Bishnoi’s aides was arrested after he threatened to kill the Tiger 3 actor in relation to the blackbuck killing case. He is also the key suspect in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

On Tuesday, news agency ANI reported that Delhi Police questioned Bishnoi regarding the threat letter and he has denied the connection. “Delhi Police questioned jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the threat letter to actor Salman Khan. He said that he has no hand in this matter and does not know who issued that letter: Delhi Police," the agency reported.

Advertisement

Bishnoi is jailed in Delhi Police’s Special Cell and is being questioned about the threat to Salman and his father Salim. Meanwhile, an IndiaToday.in report has claimed that Bishnoi had confessed to conspiring to kill Salman Khan during questioning in 2021. The publication claims to have gained access to a copy of the report on Bishnoi’s interrogation in which the gangster allegedly revealed he asked Rajasthan-based gangster Sampat Nehra to kill Salman. Nehra allegedly travelled to Mumbai and reconnoitered around Salman’s home. But since Nehra was armed with just a pistol, he was not able to get a clear shot of Salman from a distance.

The report further claimed that a rifle was ordered by the gangster, for which Bishnoi allegedly paid Rs 3 to 4 lakhs.

Amid these reports, on Monday, Maharashtra Home Department strengthened Salman Khan’s security. It was reported that on early Sunday morning, Salim Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand, which is his routine, after a morning walk when an unidentified man handed him a letter that mentioned a threat to kill Salim and Salman, the official said. An FIR was filed against an ‘unknown’ person and CBI had visited Salman’s home for investigation on Monday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.