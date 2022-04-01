Salman Khan To Announce Release Date of Kichcha Sudeepa's Much-Awaited Film Vikrant Rona

Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting to know when will the movie hit theatres, here’s some good news for all. Superstar Salman Khan will be announcing the release date of Vikrant Rona tomorrow i.e on March 2. The film will be released in five different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, and released it in 3D in theatres across the country, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see the teaser and trailer.

Earlier, Jacqueline also talked about working with Kichcha Sudeepa and penned a long note on social media. “Had an amazing time shooting for my first South film venture with @kichchasudeepa in #VikrantRona Thank you @shaliniartss and @jack_manjunath_ for the warm welcome and amazing hospitality," she wrote.

“Working with @KichchaSudeepa is an experience I will cherish for a long long time, get ready for a tough game of chess next time we meet!! @anupsbhandari your clarity of thought and the way the universe of Vikrant Rona is created is amazing ❤️ Thanks to the entire team, see you again soon!! #VikrantRona is surely going to make India proud on a global level", the actress concluded.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. It is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and will reportedly feature Emraan Hashmi too as the lead antagonist. Earlier this month, it was announced that the film will the theatres on April 21, 2023 i.e on the occasion of Eid. Apart from this, Salman Khan also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his pipeline.

Meanwhile, Salman will also appear in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited movie Pathaan for a never-seen-before action scene. The shooting for the same has reportedly already taken place.

