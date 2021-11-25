Salman Khan To Appear On Bigg Boss Marathi to Promote His Next, Antim: The Final Truth

Bigg Boss Marathi 3 hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar has been creating a lot of buzz with its spiced-up content, arguments, dramas, and fun among the contestants. Every week, the audience waits to see who Mahesh Manjrekar will lash out at and who will get praises for their performance in the house. And now Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will make a special appearance on the show soon. The news is shared on Instagram by @marathiserials_official with a photo of Salman khan.

“Salman Khan to make a special appearance on Bigg Boss Marathi," a note on the photo read.

The actor will appear on the platform to promote his upcoming film, Antim: The Final Truth, which will be released in theatres on November 25. The film is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Therefore, Salman will be coming to the Bigg Boss Marathi.

It will be interesting to see how the Bollywood superstar reacts after meeting the contestants. Salman had earlier made an appearance in the second season of Bigg Boss Marathi with a smashing entry. The actor had given a power-packed performance and also sang a song.

Earlier this month, Mahesh Manjrekar also appeared on the platform of Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan to promote the film as he is the director. The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show was, in a way, co-hosted by Mahesh Manjrekar with Salman Khan.

Talking about Bigg Boss Marathi 3, last week Marathi and Hindi TV actor Sneha Wagh was eliminated from the house. She entered the house as one of the most controversial contestants. Now the game is getting more interesting day by day. In this week’s episode, the audience will know which contestant is safe and who will be out of the house.

