Bollywood is often synonymous with a lavish and glamorous lifestyle. Fans believe the film industry’s celebrities reside in their extravagant homes and attend glitzy events. Not all celebrities conform to this perception. Some stars enjoy giving up their fancy life once in a while and opt for unconventional pastimes or hobbies like farming. Today, let’s take a look at these celebrities who engage in farming and love being amid nature.

Salman Khan

The ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood often spends time on his farmhouse in Panvel. Salman Khan likes getting in touch with nature through farming and spending time with his horses. He also organises numerous gatherings at the farmhouse for his family and friends.

Shilpa Shetty

Not many people are aware of this, but Shilpa Shetty also loves farming. She has even taught her son the basics of organic farming. On social media, Shilpa frequently posts videos of her farming activities.

Preity Zinta

Preity learned the fundamentals of farming and gardening from her mother, a lesson she is very grateful for. She also runs her own organic garden and frequently posts pictures of her fresh produce on social media.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, who has frequently faced unwarranted criticism for her outspoken nature, recently disclosed that her mother grows practically everything that a person would require in a kitchen, all by herself. She claims that she spent her quality time during lockdown in Manali (Himachal Pradesh), where she assisted her mother in farming, at her ancestral home.

Rajesh Kumar

The 47-year-old actor has transitioned to farming after giving the best performance of his career in the enduring TV comedy, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. Rajesh Kumar has been farming in Bihar for some time, exclusively utilising organic methods. He also refuses to use chemicals. More than just an actor, he calls himself a “farmer by choice" and runs a company called “Mera Family Farmer" that delivers organic food.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj, who is well-known for playing antagonists in movies, frequently shares updates with his fans about his farm, Prakasham. A few years ago, he purchased a few acres of land for plantation, and since then, he has been cultivating grains and vegetables there.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The actor was a farmer before making it big in Bollywood. Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to farm despite his prominence in Hindi films. He has even revealed in earlier interviews that he does not hesitate to work in his farmland whenever he visits his native village in Uttar Pradesh. He frequently shares glimpses from his family’s mustard fields on social media.

