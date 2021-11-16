Salman Khan to Miss Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's Wedding: Reports

The fans of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are very excited about their wedding in December. The couple is expected to tie the knot at a luxurious resort in Rajasthan. Their wedding is currently the hottest topic in tinsel town. While many celebrities from Bollywood are expected at their wedding, media reports suggest that actor Salman Khan might not attend Vicky and Katrina’s special day.

For the last few weeks, close friends and family members of Vicky and Katrina have been sharing details about the wedding. Recently, a list of attendees has reportedly gone viral in which Salman Khan’s name wasn’t included. Hence, it is being speculated that he will be missing the wedding.

Few media reports also suggest that Salman Khan may miss the marriage ceremony of Vicky and Katrina due to his hectic work schedule. The shooting of Tiger 3 and Pathan was delayed due to Shah Rukh Khan’s personal issues. Now that the situation has improved, the two superstars are planning to resume shooting for their upcoming projects in December. The shooting dates might reportedly clash with Vicky and Katrina’s wedding dates and hence Salman might not be able to attend it.

Advertisement

Another reason why Salman will give Katrina’s wedding a miss is because of filmmaker Kabir Khan’s presence, reports said. The actor-director is not on talking terms with each other after they reportedly had a fall-out following the debacle of ‘Tubelight’.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in several films. They will next be seen in Tiger 3 next year. The ‘roka’ ceremony of Katrina and Vicky was held in Mumbai on Diwali day and the wedding will take place at a fort resort in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.