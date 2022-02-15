Salman Khan To Not Feature In Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha For a Cameo? Deets Inside

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is one of the most awaited movies. While it was earlier being reported that Salman Khan will be making a cameo in the movie, recent reports claim something else. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan is now no longer a part of Laal Singh Chaddha. The entertainment portal claimed that this has been done as Salman is unable to shoot for the same due to date-related issues.

“Aamir had reserved a special part for Salman in Laal Singh Chaddha, however, with the date of release nearing, he has decided to chop that off completely. While multiple attempts were made to shoot the cameo, the dates of Salman couldn’t match. So, he is no longer a part of Laal Singh Chaddha," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

For the unversed, Laal Singh Chaddha stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao and has been directed by Advait Chandan. The film is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster titled Forrest Gump which was based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.

Earlier today, it was announced that the release of the movie has been delayed and it will not hit screens on August 11. “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time. The film will now be releasing on 11th Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr. Bhushan Kumar, T-Series, Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts. We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release of their much-awaited Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11th Aug 2022," the statement read.

On the other hand, Salman Khan was snapped earlier today as he left for Delhi for Tiger 3 shoot.

