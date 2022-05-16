Salman Khan to Present Hindi Version of Kichcha Sudeepa's Vikrant Rona, Praises Visuals of the Film

Kichcha Sudeepa’s highly anticipated film ‘Vikrant Rona’ has been making huge waves of conversations even before its release. After the announcement of its release date, the audience and the reviewers around the globe were high on reverence for the same as the cinephiles were excited about the film’s release on July 28th. Adding more to the glory, Vikrant Rona will now be presented by Salman Khan’s production house SKF in North India. Said to be a marvel vision of director Anup Bhandari, the film is all set to give people an edge of the seat experience.

Taking to the social media, Salman Khan wrote, “I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @kichchasudeepa Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona - The biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema."

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, and released it in 3D in theatres across the country, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see the teaser and trailer.

The pan world 3D film will release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. It is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise and will reportedly feature Emraan Hashmi too as the lead antagonist. Apart from this, Salman Khan also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his pipeline.

