Salman Khan to Produce His Upcoming Film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Report

For his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bollywood star Salman Khan may also be turning independent producer. According to a recent report, Salman might be producing her next film under the SKF banner. The Times of India reports that initially producer Sajid Nadiadwala was supposed to produce the film alone but now the production operations are likely to be handled by Salman's company. However, the report mentioned that the actor wishes to start the filming soon and Sajid wishes to work on the script.

Considering the close bond that the two Bollywood personalities share, Salman and Sajid decided that to come to a solution, it would be better if the actor could go ahead. TOI report also mentioned that a final decision is yet to be taken and Sajid might even return as the producer of the film, but as of now, the film will be produced by SKF Films. The shooting for the movie is expected to begin on May 6.

Meanwhile, Salman will also be seen in the third instalment of the Yash Raj Films spy thriller franchise Tiger. The movie will also star Katrina Kaif who plays the role of former Pakistani spy Zoya. Just like most Salman films, Tiger 3 will also be an Eid release. The makers announced the release date with a video earlier in March. Katrina makes her impactful reprisal of the role as she performs some high-octane actions. The third instalment of the Tiger series has been directed by Maneesh Sharma and has been produced by Aditya Chopra. This time, Emraan Hashmi is all set to play the antagonist who will be confronting Salman’s character. The film is slated to release on April 21, next year.

Besides his upcoming projects, Salman also recently concluded his Da-Bangg Tour Reloaded in Dubai.

