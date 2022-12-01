Salman Khan To Reshoot Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Song With 800 Dancers To Make It Look 'Visually Grand'

Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is one of the most awaited films. While it has been making headlines for a long time now for several reasons, it was recently reported that the shooting of the film has been wrapped up. However, if a recent report by Mid-Day is to be believed, Salman Khan is now reconsidering re-shooting a song from the film because he wishes to make it ‘visually grand’. Reportedly, the song will be shot with 800 dancers and four couples besides Salman Khan with Pooja Hegde.

“Salman is looking into every department for this film, and wants it to look good. We are shooting a bright, colourful, and vibrant song with him, his romantic interest, and four other couples. Earlier, this song was shot on a terrace, but Salman thought it appeared small. They wanted the song to look visually grand because it is a celebration of life and happiness. They tweaked the story a bit, so, now the incident [that leads to the song] happens in a mela. South choreographer Jani Master, who choreographed Salman’s Seeti maar in Radhe, has designed this one," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

The entertainment portal also claimed that a grand ‘carnival-like’ set has also been erected at Madh Island for the same.

Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film will also be the Bollywood debut of Punjabi heartthrob of Shehnaaz Gill. Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura will also be a part of the film. Recently, it was also announced that boxer Vijender Singh will also feature in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film will be released on Eid next year.

Meanwhile, besides Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. In the film, Salman will be seen respiring the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, whereas Katrina will be seen as Zoya Humaimi. Apart from Tiger 3, Salman Khan will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for a never-seen-before action sequence.

