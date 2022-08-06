Salman Khan To Return With Bigg Boss 16 From October 1? Here's What We Know

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss is also one of the most watched reality shows on television. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss has had 15 successful seasons so far, and now if reports are to be believed Bigg Boss 16 is coming soon too.

As reported by TellyChakkar, the 16th season of Bigg Boss will premiere on October 1. The entertainment portal claims that Salman Khan is likely to shoot for the promo of the show by the second week of September. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same so far.

Earlier, it was also reported that Salman Khan has hiked his fees for the upcoming season of Bigg Boss and has therefore demanded Rs Rs 1000 crore. “Salman has asked for a three-time hike in fees considering that he hasn’t got a big raise in the past few seasons. This time he is adamant that until he doesn’t get a hike, he won’t be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same," a source cited by TellyChakkar claimed.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, several media reports claim that the makers of Bigg Boss have already started approaching celebrities for the upcoming season. While it remains unclear about who will be participating in the show this time, reportedly several big names including Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shivangi Joshi, Tina Dutta, Poonam Pandey, and Jannat Zubair among others have been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. Apart from these, Aarushi Dutta, Shivam Sharma, Jay Dudhane, Munmun Dutta, Azma Fallah, Kat Christian, Faisal Shaikh, Kevin Almasifar, and Baseer Ali have been approached by the makers.

Advertisement

The last season of Bigg Boss was a hit and was widely loved by all. While Tejasswi Prakash had emerged as the winner of the show, Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra were the first and second runners-up. Nishant Bhatt and Shamita Shetty were also among the top five contestants of the show.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here