Salman Khan to Shoot Bhaijaan and Godfather at the Same Venue? Details Inside

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is currently busy because of his hectic shooting schedule. It is a known fact that actors have to travel frequently to different locations to shoot for their films. Following the same procedure, Salman Khan, who is currently shooting Godfather and Bhaijaan, had to reach different destinations to film vivid sequences for the movies.

Now, a media report suggests that to Salman’s respite, portions of Godfather and Bhaijaan will be shot at a single location. This might not only allow the superstar to relax more but will allow him to avoid the hectic process of travelling.

Advertisement

As stated by Mid-Day, Salman will shoot a special song for Godfather, by the end of July. The makers of the film will reportedly erect a humungous set at the Golden Tobacco factory, one of the posh locations in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

After the completion of the song, Salman will also shoot Farhad Samji’s Bhaijaan at the same location. A source close to the development told the leading daily, “The production design team of Godfather has begun building the set for the song, which will see Salman shake a leg with the film’s leading lady Nayanthara. Director Mohan Raja will shoot the number on July 27 and 28. Soon after Salman wraps it up, he will kick off the next schedule of Bhaijaan on a different floor at the same location."

It is important to note that an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited by the makers of Godfather, Bhaijaan, and Salman Khan himself.

Speaking of the films, Salman’s Bhaijan was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Apart from Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Jagapathi Babu among others will essay pivotal roles in the movie.

Meanwhile, Godfather is directed by Mohan Raja and is bankrolled jointly under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. Just like Bhaijaan, Godfather is the remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer and stars Nayanthara and Satyadev in significant roles alongside Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.