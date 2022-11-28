Salman Khan To Soon Have His Own Documentary Series 'Beyond The Stars', Iluia Vuntur To Host It

Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular stars in Bollywood. A number of his commercial and content-driven films have made a huge impact on the actor’s career. It is no surprise that Salman Khan’s fandom is stronger than any other star today.

Now, a piece of good news is coming in for Salman Khan’s fans. According to a report by ETimes, the actor will soon be seen in his own documentary series. The docu-series will be created by the global content production company Wiz films and it will be directed by Viraf Sarkari and co-directed by Sabreena Sarkari. The series will reportedly also release a bunch of behind-the-scenes moments which will be hosted by Iluia Vuntur, who is the actor’s one of closest friends.

The documentary will explore the actor’s life, his superstardom, his relationships in the film industry, as well as his controversies. It will be narrated by his friends, family, co-stars, directors, producers, and other media personalities. Beyond the Star will be co-produced by Salman Khan, Wiz Films and Applause Entertainment.

In November 2021, the actor stated in an interview that the documentary named ‘Beyond the Star’ about his life and career will present an honest and fun account of him as a person off camera. “My docu-series is Beyond the Star. Iulia had thought of it and I felt it was a good concept. Whoever I have worked with, staff, friends, co-stars, directors, producers will talk about how I was earlier and how I am now. She narrated it to Andre (Timmins, Wiz Films) and he took it to Applause Entertainment and they finalised this. It is a very good project," he had said back then as quoted by Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will make a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan. The actor is also gearing up for Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and is set to be released on November 2023. Besides this, Salman will also be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan co-starring Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu and Shehnaaz Gill. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan Films. It is scheduled for release on April 21, 2023.

