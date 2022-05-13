Salman Khan To Start Shooting for ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ Tomorrow; Film’s Team Erects Huge Sets In Mumbai

Salman Khan starrer much talked about film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has been in the talks ever since its announcement was made. Several reports suggested the Tiger Zinda Hai star will be kick-starting the shoot shortly in the city, however, there wasn’t any confirmation on the dates. We have got you the latest update on Khan’s upcoming film. Fans will be excited to know that the project is set to go on the floors tomorrow.

According to a report in Mid Day, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’s team is all set to get the cameras rolling tomorrow. Ahead of the big shoot, director Farhad Samji’s teams have erected two huge sets. The report states that the team will commence the shoot at Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle where they have built one set to resemble a metro station. The team did not find it feasible to shoot in the real location as crowd management problems posed as an issue.

As suggested by the report, the shoot is expected to go on for 10 days, following which the team will shoot an extensive schedule at Mehboob Studio in Bandra.

ETimes earlier reported that the film’s team will start the shooting at Salman’s favourite location, Mehboob Studio in Bandra, after which the cast will travel to Hyderabad to shoot for another portion of the film.

The film will see Salman reuniting with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma after the success of ‘Antim’. Zaheer Iqbal and Pooja Hedge will also feature in the lead roles in the film. It has also been reported that actress Shehnaaz Gill will be making her Bollywood debut with the movie.Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is currently eyeing a year-end release.

Besides Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman will also be appearing in the Telugu film Godfather, alongside Telugu icon Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. Salman also has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif which is slated to release in 2023 and will also be making a cameo in Pathaan which is scheduled to be released on Republic Day next year. Pathaan will star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padulone in lead roles.

