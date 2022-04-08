Salman Khan to Turn Director for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali After Taking Over as Producer?

Earlier this week, it was reported that Bollywood star Salman Khan will be producing his upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali under his own banner after producer Sajid Nadiadwala backed out. Now, reports suggest that the actor might don the director’s hat for the same. According to sources close to Salman quoted by Bollywood Hungama, “Who do you think directs most of the films that he has done in the last 4-5 years? Not a single frame goes into the end product without Bhai’s consent. He has been sitting on the editing of every single frame of his films for a long time now."

A source also told the publication that it was “Salman Khan’s direct-the-director policy that created a rift with Bhansali" for the film Inshallah.

The publication further reported that instead of ghost-directing, the actor has seriously considered directing him upcoming film.

Meanwhile, reports had suggested that Sajid Nadiadwala was supposed to produce the film alone but now the production operations are likely to be handled by Salman’s company. According to sources, Nadiadwala backed out of this social comedy at the last minute because he felt that there was a need to rethink the prospects of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, following the failure of films like Baaghi 3, Tadap, and Bachchhan Paandey.

“He wanted to rework the budget, script and even rethink the entire setup of the film, including the casting of key characters. Salman, on the other hand, believed in the script and wanted to take it to the floors as soon as possible. He felt there was no connection between the failure of Sajid’s recent films and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman had kept his date diaries open for this venture," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

Salman Khan is currently awaiting the release of his and Katrina Kaif’s most anticipated film Tiger 3.

