Salman Khan Trolls His Love Life, Marriage In New Ad: 'Shaadi Ho Gayi Sab Girlfriends Ki'

Salman Khan seems to have travelled back in time for a new commercial for a soft drink brand and it is, well, something! The actor dropped the advertisement on Instagram on Monday and it featured two versions of Salman - one of the present Tiger 3 era and the other of Salman as Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! era. The latter is even seen wearing the iconic white safari suit from the movie.

The video begins with Dabangg star entering the scene in complete Chulbul Pandey style and asking Prem, “Swagat Nahi Karoge Hamara." He meets his past self, brought to life via VFX, and they talk about how life has changed for Salman. “Future se aaya hoon," the present-day Salman informs his Prem era self. “Future mein bhi meri body?" the past version of himself asks. “Same!" Salman of the present-day replies.

Advertisement

“Aur fans ka pyaar?" the past version asks to which Salman repeats, ‘Same.’ “Aur shaadi?" his curious old self asks. “Ho gayi," replies Salman before adding, “Tumhari sab girlfriends ki." A sad Prem-ified Salman thinks to himself that life hasn’t changed much for him in the future. However, the present-day Salman assures him that while everything else remains the same, the taste of the soft drink has definitely improved. Salman shared the video with the caption, “Double Salman. Double Swag. Too Much Fun!"

Advertisement

Salman has often been asked about his wedding plans. While the actor once almost married Sangeeta Bijlani, whom he dated for a decade. Salman has had his shared of relationships since then. In recent years, he was rumoured to be dating Katrina Kaif, who got married to Vicky Kaushal last year and is now rumoured to be dating Iulia Vântur.

At the Bigg Boss 15 finale, Salman Khan had seemingly confirmed that he is not single. While talking to Shehnaaz Gill, the actress said that Salman looks better single. To which Salman replied, “Jab ho jayunga tab zyada accha lagunga (When I become single, I will look better)."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.