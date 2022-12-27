Salman Khan Turns 57: A Look At Some Lesser-Known Facts About Bollywood’s Bhaijaan

The Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan, turned 57 on December 26. The superstar is celebrating his birthday with his family and friends from the industry. The actor’s birthday party last night was a star-studded one. Celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Tabu, Pooja Hedge, Kartik Aaryan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda joined the bash. Salman debuted on the silver screen with the 1988 film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. Over the years, the Dabangg actor has created a massive fan following. Salman’s birthday is nothing less than a festival for his fans. On his special day, let’s take a look at some unknown facts about the actor.

Do you know the full name of the superstar? Let us share this with you today. It is Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan.

Unlike other star kids, Salman wanted to be a writer like his father, but his destiny had other plans. Many people consider his debut as Maine Pyaar Kiya; but in reality, Biwi Ho To Aisi was his first movie in which he acted, but in a supporting role.

Apart from acting, Salman has a love for scriptwriting as well. Did you know Salman wrote scripts for Race 3 and Dabaang 3? The famous dialogue, ‘Our Business Is Our Business, None Of Your Business,’ was also penned by Sallu Bhai.

The Ready actor has a passion for painting and singing as well. Songs like Chandi Ki Daal Par from Hello Brother, Hangover from Kick and Main Hoon Hero Tera from Hero are sung by none other than Salman himself.

We all know Salman is a fitness freak. He shares his routine and workout videos on social media. But do you know the actor is suffering from trigeminal neuralgia? As per Mayo Clinic, it is a condition that causes painful sensations similar to an electric shock on one side of the face. This chronic pain condition affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from your face to your brain.

