Salman Khan Turns Heads As He Gets Spotted In The City, Netizens Love His Swag; Watch Video

Megastar Salman Khan is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood. The actor has a huge fan following worldwide all thanks to a number of blockbusters with a career spanning over 3 decades in the film industry. Some of his films like Karan Arjun, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, and Hum Saath-Saath Hain are cherished by people till date. He has also worked in action films like Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg 2, and Tiger Zinda Hai which garnered much appreciation. The actor is set to ring in his 57th birthday on December 27, and his fans have already started the countdown.

Now, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is making the headlines for his recent spotting in the city. The actor channelled his unmissable swag during the latest outing and his fans are all hearts. Salman Khan fans couldn’t keep calm soon after they saw the megastar near Mizu, Bandra in South Mumbai. Many of the fans were hoping to get a click alongside the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actor.

In a video posted by popular Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani on his official Instagram handle, Salman is seen getting papped in the presence of his Y Plus security cover. For the unaware, Y+ security cover means the actor will have four armed security personnel on his person at all times. At Bandra, he was seen wearing a comfortable black t-shirt with jeans.

Check out the video here:

SK fans were super excited to see Bhaijaan of Bollywood in the city, a few days ahead of his birthday. They took to the comments section to shower compliments on the actor. While one of the fans wrote, “Bhai ❤️," another wrote, “His SwaG❤️." A third fan added, “Love you Mega Star Salman Khan sir ."

Speaking on the work front, Salman Khan is all set to feature in the upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is being directed by Farhad Samji wherein Salman Khan will feature in the lead role. The film will also feature actor Pooja Hegde and will mark the Bollywood debut of Television actor Shehnaaz Gill.

Besides Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. In the film, Salman will be seen respiring the role of Indian spy Avinash Singh ‘Tiger’ Rathore, whereas Katrina will be seen as Zoya Humaimi. Apart from Tiger 3, Salman Khan will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for a never-seen-before action sequence.

