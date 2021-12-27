Salman Khan Unveils Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 Title, Confirms No Entry Sequel Will Be Shot After Tiger 3

Salman Khan recently announced the sequel of ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ at the ‘RRR’ pre-release event in Mumbai. The sequel is set to be written by S S Rajamouli’s father, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who also wrote the original film. Salman attended the event to show support for Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus, which stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. During the event, Salman Khan made the surprising reveal while talking about how SS Rajamouli’s father gave the actor one of the best films of his career.

During a meet and greet with paps on his 56th birthday, Salman said that K V Vijayendra Prasad has titled the sequel ‘Pawan Putra Bhaijaan’. Further, Salman went on to say that post ‘Tiger 3’, the sequel of ‘No Entry’ will happen.

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, directed by Kabir Khan, follows Salman Khan as a simple-minded Hanuman devotee, Pawan, who crosses paths with a mute girl, Munni, from Pakistan after she strays accidentally into India. The rest of the story of the much-loved blockbuster revolves around Pawan’s, also known as Bajrangi, attempts to unite the child, played by Harshali Malhotra, with her parents across the border.

During the RRR event, Salman hinted about the sequel. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted the grand event in Mumbai, asked the actor, “So can we say, this is the official announcement of the film?" To which, Salman replied, “Yes, Karan". Notably, Bajrangi Bhaijaan collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office in India and is still among the top 5 highest grosser of Bollywood.

