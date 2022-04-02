Salman Khan Unveils Teaser, Announces Release Date of Kichcha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez's Vikrant Rona

[hstep]Bollywood superstar Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of Kichcha Sudeepa’s much-awaited film Vikrant Rona on Saturday. The film will be released in five different languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil on July 28, 2022. The teaser introduces Baadshah Kichcha Sudeepa as ‘Vikrant Rona’ aka the Lord of the Dark who strikes fear into the hearts of his enemies.

A glimpse into the massive cinematic experience that audiences can expect from the film, the teaser marks the superstar’s anti-heroic entry in the garb of Vikrant Rona on the big screen. Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Simbu launched the teaser of the movie in Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil respectively.

Sharing the video, Salman wrote, “The world will witness the glory of #VikrantRona in 3D on July 28, 2022. Looks out of the world @kichchasudeepa wishing the best to the team. #VikrantRonaJuly28"

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona is an adventure mystery thriller directed by Anup Bhandari. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok in key roles. Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, and released it in 3D in theatres across the country, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience, especially Kichcha’s fans, who can’t wait to see the teaser and trailer.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor will be next seen in Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif. It is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and will reportedly feature Emraan Hashmi too as the lead antagonist. Earlier this month, it was announced that the film will the theatres on April 21, 2023 i.e on the occasion of Eid. Apart from this, Salman Khan also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in his pipeline.

