Salman Khan Urges Fans Not to Waste Milk on Antim Poster: 'Offer it to Needy Children'

A video of Salman Khan’s Antim: the Final Truth poster being bathed in milk by the actor’s fans has surfaced on social media. Sharing it on his Instagram handle, Salman urged his fans not to waste milk like this and instead offer it the children who are in need.

“Kai logon ko paani naseeb nahiin hota aur aap aise doodh waste karr rahe ho. Agar aapko doodh dena hi hai toh my request to all my fans is ki Aap gareeb bacchon ko pilayein jinhe doodh peene ko nahiin milta (sic)," Salman wrote sharing a viral clip of men bathing Antim poster with milk.

Antim sees Salman play a sikh cop who uses his brain and brawn to bring down the system of goons and paid musclemen. It is the remake of Marathi blockbuster Mulshi Pattern. Antim also stars Aayush Sharma, Upendra Limaye and Mahima Makwana. After raking in Rs 4.25 crore on its first day, this actioner has earned Rs 10 crore in two days, report said. It is expected that Antim will end up with a decent first weekend collection at the box office after releasing on Nov 26. Antim is facing competition from Sooryavanshi, which has earned Rs 187 crore after releasing on Nov 5 and Satyameva Jayate 2 which debut in cinema halls on Nov 25.

Earlier this year, Salman released Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai on OTT. It co-stars Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda. Salman is currently hosting Bigg Boss 15 and working on the upcoming action film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

