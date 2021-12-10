Salman Khan Wanted To Shoot This Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Song in T-Shirt, Torn Jeans, But... 

Karan Johar is someone who has a great bond with all the superstars of Bollywood. Karan’s debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Kajol. The movie went on to become a blockbuster and paved the way for Karan Johar’s success as a director in Bollywood. This is partly a reason why he has such a good bond with all the superstars.

In a 2016 episode of Koffee With Karan, the director, who also hosts the show, shed light on a funny anecdote. He said that the song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye was to be filmed on the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Before the song was shot, Karan went to a party hosted by Chunky Pandey. At the party, Salman came to Karan and asked him to narrate the story of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to him the next day.

The next day, Karan Johar visited Salman Khan, who said “Yes" to the film after listening to the first half itself. Although Salman Khan was unaware of the story of the movie, he said, “It doesn’t matter… I am doing your film. I love your father very much and I loved the way you narrated the script. Karan ended by saying, “Salman did this film not because of Karan, but because of Yash Johar."

On the day they were supposed to shoot Sajan Ji Ghar Aaye, Salman Khan reached the sets of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai straight from the shooting location of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. He was wearing a t-shirt and torn jeans. Just before the shooting, Karan said that Salman told him, “Hey Karan, I have an idea. Let me make my entry in this t-shirt and jeans… People will go crazy."

First, Karan thought that Salman was joking, but then he saw that the latter was serious. Karan started pleading and begging before him to change his clothes and wear the black suit. Finally, Salman relented and then rest, as they say, is history.

