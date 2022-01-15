Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 Getting Extension Till Feb End; Rajiv, Umar Riaz, Simba New Wildcards?

Bigg Boss 15 is now getting extended not just for two weeks but more than a month. Yes, you read that right! Only a few days ago, host Salman Khan had confirmed that Bigg Boss 15, which was scheduled to end on January 16, was getting an extension for two weeks. However, if a new report in Pinkvilla is to be believed then Bigg Boss 15 will now run till the end of February 2022.

“Bigg Boss 15 was to be held till January 16 but the makers, going by the show’s popularity, extended it to January 31. Now, apparently, they will extend this season till the end of February. Apart from the high TRP’s and excellent viewership the show holds across India, the ongoing pandemic is also a reason that the show has been given an extension. The BB set at Film City has the contestants living in a bio bubble and with utmost safety precautions taken for Salman and the rest of the team. Right now, introducing a new show when they have a hugely successful one already running with spiralling TRP’s, does not make sense," a source told Pinkvilla.

Apart from this, Rajiv Adatia, Simba Nagpal, and recently evicted contestant Umar Riaz are reportedly set to re-enter the house as wildcards. Salman has also reportedly agreed to be part of the show’s newer timeline as his Tiger 3 shoot in New Delhi, which was supposed to start by January 12, has been cancelled due to a rise in Covid-19 cases and Omicron threat in the past few weeks.

Earlier it was being said that Vishal Kotian was supposed to enter the BB15 house as a wild card contestant along with Rajiv Adatia. But unfortunately, Vishal tested positive for Covid-19.

