Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera Hilariously Imitates Actor's 'Antim' Dialogue; Watch Video

Salman Khan’s personal bodyguard Shera is super excited for the release of the actor’s new film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Shera, who has been working with Salman Khan for 26 years, decided to give a shout-out to his “Maalik" on Instagram by imitating a popular dialogue of the actor from Antim, which opens in cinemas today.

The video was shared by both Shera and Salman on their respective Instagram accounts. In the video, Shera hilariously mouths the dialogue: “Jis din ye sardar ki hategi na, uss din sabki phat**i… aaj ye sardar ki hat gayi hai." In Antim, Salman Khan plays the role of a Sikh cop.

Advertisement

Antim, directed by Mahesh V Manjrekar, also features Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, as his nemesis - a ruthless goon. Apart from the duo, the film has Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal in key roles.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Shera, who has been protecting Salman Khan for more than two decades, spoke about how they first met. Shera is regularly seen with Salman, as the chief of his security detail.

“We first met when I was handling security for Whigfield’s show. She’s a Hollywood singer, she’d come down. I met Salman again when Keanu Reeves had come to India. Speed had released and Matrix was about to release. I did my first show with Salman in Chandigarh, and we’ve been together ever since," Shera told YouTube channel ViralBollywood in Hindi.

Keanu had come to India in 1999. He’d attended the Zee Cine Awards, where he presented the best debut award to Preity Zinta for the film, Soldier.

Advertisement

Salman dedicated his film Bodyguard to Shera. “Who else has ever done such a thing for his bodyguard in the industry?" Shera had said, in an interview with Indian Express in 2016. “I am like a horse decked up at a wedding to carry the groom. I am only concerned about my Maalik (Salman) and wherever he goes, I am there. I am his Yes Man. Till date, whatever Maalik has asked, I’ve done. That is why I am a part of Maalik’s family," he had added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.