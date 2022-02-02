Salman Khan's Bulging Arms And Chiselled Back Are on Full Display in His New Shirtless Instagram Pic

It’s tough enough staying svelte in your 40s and 50s, but plenty of inspirational stars prove age really is just a number. And, Salman Khan is definitely one of them! Salman is 56, but still clearly in top shape. In his latest Instagram post, Salman’s bulging arms and back muscles are on full display, and his physique so lean every individual one could be differentiated.

Salman, who often shares pics from his gruelling workouts, on Wednesday shared a shirtless pic on his Instagram account in which his chiselled back is shown. He simply captioned the photo: “Getting back." Salman recently wrapped up the shoot for Bigg Boss 15, which began in October last year.

Advertisement

Salman Khan was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth which also stars his brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma. Before that, he starred in ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The movie also featured Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda in pivotal roles.

Salman Khan was recently honoured with the Personality of the Year award at the Joy Awards in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. On Sunday evening (January 30), the actor took to his social media accounts to share the news with his fans.

Salman posted a picture from the award function in which he is seen holding the prestigious award. While sharing the photograph, the actor wrote, “My brother Bu Nasser… it was lovely meeting with you .. @turkialalshik."

Salman will next be seen in the third part of his popular ‘Tiger’ film series. He also has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.