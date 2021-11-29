Salman Khan's Comment On Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Contestant's Tattoo Leaves Audience in Splits

Salman Khan-starrer Antim: The Final Truth has already been released and the megastar was recently on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, a singing show that airs on ZEETV, for the promotions of his film. The episodes, featuring Salman Khan, were aired last Saturday and Sunday. The Dabangg Khan was also seen having fun with a contestant, a promo of which was shared by Bollywood singer-composer Vishal Dadlani on his Instagram handle.

The promo shows Salman Khan calling a contestant a “weird kind of person". The promo video is getting a lot of likes and is also going viral on social media.

Here’s what happened. Contestant Deepayan Banerjee talked about a tattoo, saying that he got inked after the breakup with his girlfriend. Salman then asked the number of years since Deepayan’s breakup. The latter said, “It’s been eight to nine years."

To this Salman Khan said, “Tum ek ajeeb kism ke… insaan ho". The audience burst into laughter after Salman’s comment.

The promo shows Salman Khan making an entry on the stage with a lot of swag. Salman was also seen singing “Aya Mausam Dosti Ka" from the movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ with the contestants.

Vishal Dadlani wrote, “You are kind of weird … what ..??? Only Salman Khan can say that."

The film also stars Ayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana and they were also present on the show.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ayush Sharma had said that this film was full of pressure and responsibility. He hopes not to disappoint the fans of Salman.

