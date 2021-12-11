Salman Khan's Da-Bangg Tour: Shilpa Shetty Rocks the Stage, Actor Revisits Maine Pyar Kiya

Salman Khan’s much-awaited Da-Bangg tour kickstarted on Friday with a power-packed performance in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, along with Bollywood actors Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar. The live-action was witnessed at the International Arena in Boulevard, which happens to be one of the most captivating zones for tourists seeking entertainment at the Riyadh Season.

Several video clips have gone viral from the show that shows the actors delivering their best performances for the huge crowd gathered to witness the stars. Among other things, Salman danced on a mash-up of his popular songs from films including Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Koun Hai.

Advertisement

Along with Shilpa and Maniesh Paul, he was also seen shaking a leg to the songs Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, and Munni Badnaam Hui.

The actors also addressed the media before the concert. On landing in the country, Salman met Saudi Royal Court Advisor Turki Alalshikh, also presiding Chairman of the General Authority for Entertainment, as established by the Royal Decree. The Bollywood superstar shared a video from the meeting with his “brother". Salman and Alalshikh are seen greeting each other with warmth and hospitality as they shake hands.

Advertisement

Ahead of the musical concert, he thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for welcoming them and giving an opportunity to Bollywood to conduct a concert of a scale this large. He also addressed speculations about Jacqueline Fernandez joining the team. The actress was scheduled to be a part of the concert but it was disrupted by the current investigation of her alleged involvement in a money laundering case by ED.

Salman promised that she will be travelling and joining the team to perform. He also joked that in case she fails to make it, he will perform in her place. “She will be here tomorrow at the concert and will perform," said Salman.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.