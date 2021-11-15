Salman Khan's 'Dabangg' Chulbul Pandey to Enter Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe?

Salman Khan introduced the funny and fearless cop character in Bollywood with his superhit film Dabangg in 2010. The character of Chulbul Pandey became a huge sensation and since then a couple of more Dabangg films have come out. In fact, following in the footsteps of Dabangg, filmmaker Rohit Shetty also introduced his cop universe with Singham, Simmba and most recently Sooryavanshi. All these films have been commercially hit.

When Rohit was questioned whether he will consider introducing Salman Khan and his character Chulbul into his cop universe, he said, “We have spoken about it, but we haven’t started writing it. It’s too early to talk about anything right now. Now, I am speaking to him, in a week, we’ll film Cirkus’ last schedule. There’s still time for everything to happen. When it’ll happen, it’ll happen. But at present, we are going back to filming Cirkus."

Rohit is also basking in the success of his recently released film Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The movie has managed to pull the audiences back into cinema halls after second Covid lockdown.

In a conversation with News18, Rohit shared, “Today, when I am visiting theaters, people tell me that it’s good you didn’t release the film on OTT. The action sequences in the film are to be enjoyed on the big screen. You cannot enjoy the scale of Sooryavanshi on a laptop or mobile. It’s a commercial film and the whole aspect of making such a film is to entertain people. From sound design to action to even the dialogues, all are done keeping in mind that the film will be released in theaters. By the grace of God, the film is doing well. But even if it wouldn’t have, I would have had the satisfaction that even if there were limited people who saw the film, they did it in a theater."

Rohit will next direct Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in double roles, followed by Singham 3.

