Salman Khan's Ex Sangeeta Bijlani Steals the Show at Antim's Screening, See Pics

Salman Khan is currently reeling under the success of his latest film Antim: The Final Truth. The film which was released on Friday, November 26 also stars the actor’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The premiere was held on Thursday and the cast including Mahima Makwana arrived looking their best. Other Bollywood celebrities in attendance were Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Suneil Shetty, Gautam Gulati, Himesh Reshammiya, Genelia D’Souza, and others.

However, the one celebrity who turned all heads towards her was none other than Salman’s former flame Sangeeta Bijlani. The 61-year-old arrived dressed in a black top and a silver mini skirt and completely stole the show.

Check out her looks here:

Sangeeta and Salman dated each other in the late 80s.

The actress and former Miss India title winner may be missing from the big screen, but she continues to be friends with her former colleague from the Hindi cinema industry, Salman Khan. The actress was last seen on the silver screen in the 1988 movie Qatil.

In a recent interview, Sangeeta opened up about her present relationship with the Bollywood actor who also happens to be her former boyfriend.

Speaking to the Times of India, the 61-year-old actress said how she and Salman continue to be friends and it is nice to stay friends with people one has known forever. The actress also said, “Dosti ki hai nibhani toh padegi (If a friendship has been formed then it has to be maintained)." Sangeeta and Salman were in a relationship for ten years. It is also reported that the two were about to tie the knot, however, somehow things did not work out between the two. Sangeeta then went on to marry then Indian cricketer Mohammed Azharuddin. The couple separated in 2010.

