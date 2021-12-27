Salman Khan’s First Salary Was Rs 75; Now He Owns Assets Worth Crores.

Bollywood’s Dabangg actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday today. On this special occasion, his fans, friends and family members have flooded the internet with wishes for the actor. It’s been over 30 years, the actor has been ruling the industry, but still, his charm has not diminished.

Salman Khan, whose worth today is in crores, had earlier shared in an interview that his first earning was only Rs 75. He danced behind in some show in the Taj Hotel, Mumbai. The actor revealed in an earlier interview that he was paid Rs 31,000 for his first hit film Maine Pyar Kiya.

But today, the actor has properties in many cities across India. He also owns a clothing brand, Being Human, which is quite popular.

Born on December 27, 1965 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Bollywood’s Bhai jaan has created a fan following across the world. He is the eldest son of the famous film writer Salim Khan and his first wife Sushila Charak alias Salma.

Salman Khan made his acting debut in the Hindi film industry in 1988 with Biwi Ho To Aisi, wherein he played a supporting role. His first major role in Bollywood was Sooraj Barjatya’s romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya. The film was one of the highest-grossing films at that time. Even Salman Khan received the Filmfare Award for Best Actor for this film.

Salman Khan has revealed in his earlier interviews that even after the film became a hit, he did not get work for several months because the film’s actress Bhagyashree had decided that she would do the film only with her husband. However, after this, Salman Khan never looked back in his career.

Salman Khan often remains in the headlines for his personal life too. His name is associated with many actresses.

With films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Sanam Bewafa, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Karan Arjun, Judwaa, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Biwi No.1, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, No Entry, Partner, Wanted, Dabangg, Ready, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dabangg 2, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Race, Radhe, the actor is ruling is fans’ hearts.

