Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Likely To Release On His Birthday Weekend, Shehnaaz Gill Shares Childhood Pic

Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is one of the most awaited movies of the year. However, if reports are to be believed, the film is likely to be released on the superstar’s birthday weekend this year. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the makers have locked December 30, 2022, as the release date for the film. However, there is no official confirmation on the same so far. Directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead.

A day after Kangana Ranaut congratulated Yami Gautam for her latest movie A Thursday, the actress expressed gratitude to her message. Yami shared Kangana’s Instagram Story and thanked her fellow Himachali actress. “Thank you Kangana. Means a lot, especially when it comes from one self-made actor to another," she wrote. For the unversed, Kangana had earlier shared the poster of A Thursday featuring Yami Gautam and had written, “Congratulations to Team Thursday Yami Gautam RSVP Movies."

Shehnaaz Gill took to her official Twitter account and shared a childhood picture of herself. In the throwback picture, Shehnaaz can be seen posing in a denim dress which she paired with a full sleeve white top. She accessorised her look with a hairband. Needless to say, the little chubby Shehnaaz looks cutest in the picture. Sharing the childhood photo, she wrote, “When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple!!"

Sidharth Shukla’s fans were left emotional after the late actor’s social media handles got memorialised. Several fans took to Twitter and shared the screenshot of Sidharth Shukla’s social media handles. “Remembering Sidharth Shukla - This account has been memorialised. Memorialised accounts are a place to remember and celebrate someone’s life after they’ve passed away," the late actor’s social media reads. This has left fans teary-eyed. Social media is flooded with netizens talking about how hard it is to accept that the Bigg Boss 13 winner is no more among us.

Simba Nagpal took to social media and dropped a couple of pictures from the sets of Naagin 6. In the clicks, the actor can be seen posing in his groom avatar. Simba also asked fans about who should he marry in the show - Reem or Pratha? “Inviting all of you to witness the marriage at the Gujral residence, but who’s Rishabh gonna get married to? Pratha? Or Reem? Tell me your predictions in the comments down below, and do come for the marriage because something’s cookin,’" he wrote. The pictures left fans excited with everyone commenting on Simba’s post that Rishabh should marry Pratha in the show.

