Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Ropes In Aayush Sharma To Play Superstar's Brother: Report

It seems like Salman Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma are reuniting for another project. A new report claims that the stars are coming together for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film stars Salman in the lead with Pooja Hegde roped in as the leading lady. If the reports are true, this would mark Salman and Aayush’s second movie together. They were previously seen in Antim: The Final Truth, released in 2021.

While the plot of the movie is still under wraps, ETimes claims Aayush has been roped in to play the role of Salman’s brother in the movie. The report revealed that the movie will revolve around three brothers and Aayush has signed on to play one of them. It is also reported that Notebook star Zaheer Iqbal will be seen playing the third brother.

There is no confirmation on the developments by the team yet. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was previously produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. However, the duo parted ways due to creative differences and now, the film is being produced by Salman Khan. Speaking about the development, a source told Bollywood Hungama recently, “Following the failure of commercial films like Baaghi 3, Tadap, and more importantly Bachchhan Paandey, Sajid Nadiadwala felt that there was a need to rethink the prospects of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He wanted to rework the budget, and script and even rethink the entire setup of the film, including the casting of key characters."

However, the insider added, Salman believed the script and wanted to make the film as soon as possible. “He felt there was no connection between the failure of Sajid’s recent films and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali," the source added. The actor asked the producer to transfer the title and acquired the script rights from him. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being directed by Farhad Samji.

