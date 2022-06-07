Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Title To Be Changed Back To Bhaijaan? Here's What We Know

Salman Khan’s upcoming project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has been making headlines for a long time now for several reasons. Now, it has been reported that the superstar is planning to change the title of the film and go back to its original title, ‘Bhaijaan’.

While there is no official announcement regarding the same so far, a report by E-Times claimed that Salman Khan is keen on changing the film’s title. If the title is changed, it will be interesting to see if fans draw a parallel between ‘Bhaijaan’ and Salman’s 2015 release Bajrangi Bhaijaan due to similar titles.

Earlier in May, Salman Khan also made changes to the cast of the film when Aayush Sharma walked out of the movie. It was reported that Aayush left the movie after a creative difference with director Farhad Samji and even Salman reportedly had to step in to resolve the issue. However, E-Times later reported that Salman told it was only after Salman’s affirmation that Aayush took the final call of stepping away from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. He has now been replaced with Jassie Gill. Soon after, Zaheer Iqbal also left the project and was then replaced by Siddharth Nigam.

Meanwhile, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also star Pooja Hegde. This will also be the Bollywood debut for Shehnaaz Gill and she has already started shooting for it. Reportedly, the actress began with the first schedule in Mumbai following which the cast and crew will move to Hyderabad for another shooting schedule. After this, they will also be shooting in the northern cities of the country.

Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Salman Khan has a number of other projects lined up as well. Fans are eagerly waiting for his Tiger 3 which also stars Katrina Kaif. The film will hit theatres in April 2023. Reportedly, Salman Khan will also be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan for a never-seen-before action sequence and the same scene will be used in his Tiger 3 as well. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

