Salman Khan’s Kick Co-Star, Arun Verma, Passes Away at 62

Actor Arun Verma, who was Salman Khan’s co-star in films like Kich and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, passed away due to kidney failure on Thursday, January 20. He was 62 at the time of his demise. According to reports, the Bollywood actor breathed his last at 2 am and the final rites were performed by his family members at 4 pm in Bhopal. Talking to Indian Express, the late actor’s nephew said that he was admitted to People’s Hospital, Bhopal.

He further told the publication, “Arun ji passed away at 2.00 am today, he was admitted to Peoples Hospital, Bhopal. He had a block in his brain and slowly all his organs failed, including his lungs, and finally, he succumbed to kidney failure".

His friend Uday Dahia took to Facebook to share the news.

Verma was reportedly a part of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru. He has been a part of several hit films like Anil Kapoor’s Nayak, Rishi Kapoor’s Prem Granth, Sanjay Dutt’s Khalnayak and Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon’s Heropanti. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Dacait in 1987. The film starred Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Arun Verma left behind his parents and his three siblings.

