The teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, was attached to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. While Salman is yet to officially drop the teaser, several fans have shared glimpses of the teaser online and were heard cheering for it. For the unversed, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks Shehnaaz Gill’s Bollywood debut film.

The teaser begins with Salman driving through the desert and meeting Pooja Hegde before he is introduced to the audience. The teaser packs in the action, and drama and encapsulates Salman’s superstardom. A video is now going viral showing fans’ reactions to it. Check it out here.

A few other fans also confessed that they weren’t prepared for such a teaser. “Honest Confession: I didn’t expected.. but it is mass teaser . Blockbuster written every where. The BG sound.. Goosebumps. And our #ShehnaazGill with #SalmanKhan on Big screen. that too in South Indian look," a fan tweeted.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and also stars Pooja Hegde and Palak Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film also marks the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. The film is set to release on April 21, which is Eid.

With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman is returning to the big screen on the Eid weekend after four years. His last Eid release was ‘Bharat. Last year, the actor wrapped shooting for the film. Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

