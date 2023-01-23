Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Teaser To Be Out On January 25 With Pathaan

While Shah Rukh Khan awaits the release of his spy-action thriller Pathaan, another highly anticipated film, Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, will have it’s teaser release on the same day i.e January 25.

Looks like there’s an overload of good news for both Shah Rukh and Salman fans. Salman Khan will also have a cameo appearance in Pathaan, where the two superstars will be seen sharing screen space to perform high-octane action sequences.

To announce the teaser launch, Salman took to his social media handle to share an unseen photo from the film, and wrote, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th Jan…". Fans are overjoyed on hearing the news and took to the comments section to express their excitement. One of them wrote, “Pathaan ke saath wow 😍😍". Bigg Boss 16 contestant and singer Abdu Rozik also wrote, “All the best Bhaijaan" with heart emojis.

Speaking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the film helmed by Farhad Samji also stars Pooja Hegde and Palak Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film also marks the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. According to a report in Pinkvilla, the teaser is of 1 minute 45 seconds and the the film is set to release on April 21, which is Eid.

With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman is returning on the big screen on the Eid weekend after four years. His last Eid release was ‘Bharat. Last year, the actor wrapped shooting for the film. Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. The movie also marks Shah Rukh’s comeback on the big screen after almost 4 years. His last film was ‘Zero’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

