Salman Khan's Mumbai Apartment Is Up for Rent; The Price Will Blow Your Mind

Salman Khan has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades and has amassed a fortune large enough for his future generations to live comfortably. He has been residing in Galaxy Apartment in Bandra for a really long time, but he has also invested in a number of other properties, one of which the actor recently rented out.

Bollywood’s Dabang recently rented out another Mumbai property for Rs 95,000 per month to a person named Ayush Dua. The lease and license agreement was recorded on December 6, according to records obtained by Zapkey.com, reported Money Control. According to the report, the agreement has a duration of 33 months. The report also said that tenant Ayush has paid Salman a sum of Rs 2.85 lakh as a deposit for the apartment. The agreement also includes a 5-percent-point escalation clause.

The apartment rented out by Salman is on the 14th floor of Shiv Asthan Heights. This locality is situated in Bandra West in Mumbai. As per the report by Money Control, the property is a 758 sq ft apartment.

As we have already mentioned, Salman’s interest in real estate is quite visible. He reportedly rented an apartment at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra in January, where he presently resides. According to the reports, the apartment on the second floor, measuring 139.40 square metres, has been rented for a term of four years with a deposit of Rs 25 lakh.

Salman also finalised a renewal lease agreement for his luxurious duplex flat in Bandra a few months ago, for 8.25 lakhs per month. According to reports, the Bigg Boss host has extended his lease with the owners of the property Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique. Maqba heights is the name of the building, and he leased the sassy duplex for 11 months. The opulent residence is said to be on the 17th and 18th floors of the skyscraper and would be utilised as a writer’s pad for Salman’s projects.

