Salman Khan's Neighbour Alleges Bodies of Film Stars Are Buried in Panvel Farmhouse; Palak Tiwari Clicked With Ibrahim Ali Khan

Salman Khan’s neighbour, in an explosive interview, has alleged that “bodies of film stars are buried" in the Bollywood actor’s Panvel farmhouse. Salman recently filed a defamation case against Ketan Kakkad, who owns a plot of land near the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel near Mumbai, for tarnishing his reputation during an interview with a YouTube channel.

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, sent the internet into a tizzy after they were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday evening. This was the first time when Palak and Ibrahim were papped together.

American actor-director Regina King’s only son Ian Alexander Jr. died by suicide at the age of 26. Confirming the tragic incident, the actress shared a statement on Friday that read, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you."

Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon are officially married. The actors got married on Saturday, with many of their friends attending the wedding ceremony. The couple had previously announced that they were getting married in January and Park Shin-hye is pregnant with their first child.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been plagued by questions about starting a family ever since they got married, in December 2018. The power couple finally put all speculation to rest by announcing on January 21 that they had welcomed a baby via surrogacy. While congratulatory messages poured in from family, friends and well wishers, fans also couldn’t help but notice that Priyanka had indeed hinted that the couple was expecting at the Jonas Brothers family roast that dropped on Netflix in November 2021.

