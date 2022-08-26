Salman Khan’s Next Is Titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Sunil Pal Takes a Dig at Krushna Abhishek for Leaving TKSS

Salman Khan today completed 34 years in the Hindi film industry. On the special day, the acto made the announcement of the title of his next. Previously being called Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and Bhaijaan, the film is now titled Kisi Ka Bhai… Kisi Ki Jaan.

Krushna Abhishek has confirmed that he will not return in the new season of the Kapil Sharma Show. This prompted comedian Sunil Pal to take a dig at Abhishek. Talking to a publication, he criticized Krushna and said, “The show is having a good run, you’re getting good work, twice the money also. What will you do after leaving the show? Wohi chote mote serials? Idhar udhar kuch B and C grade ki filmey? Don’t know what happens to these people. Kapil Sharma gave you name, fame, platform, money and people leave him only. What harm will you cause to him?"

Executive Director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Manoj Desai criticised Vijay Deverakonda in a recent interview for his comments on the boycott trend. He also blamed the South superstar for negative reviews of the film after its opening day. Calling him ‘arrogant’, he said that the actor’s comments would have a harsh impact on the film and that he should have learned from what happened to Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan’s films.

Late Sonali Phogat’s 15-year-old daughter, Yashodhara, showed resilience, and broke gender stereotype as she carried her mother’s bier on her shoulders. She cried inconsolably, but showed strength as she accompanied her mother in her last journey. She also lit her pyre.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala‘s song Jaandi Vaar will be released on September 2. Salim Merchant confirmed the news and also shared that as an honour to the late singer, a part of the song’s revenue will be given to his family.

